Water, power supply restored as Kyiv readies over 1,000 heating points amid potential threats

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed Wednesday that they are preparing over 1,000 heating points throughout the city as a contingency plan in case its district heating system is disabled by continued Russian attacks. All such locations will be equipped with generators and have a stock of necessities such as water, he said.

Moscow has been bombarding Ukraine with drones and missiles, destroying nearly 40 per cent of the country's energy infrastructure. Following a supply crunch, people have been urged to use power judiciously, especially between 6 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 11 pm. Restaurants, shops and other businesses are facing restrictions over external lighting.

The mayor wrote on messaging app Telegram that city authorities were considering and preparing for different scenarios due to missile attacks.

"The worst one is where there will be no electric power, water or district heating at all," he said. "For that case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city."

Earlier on Tuesday, Klitschko said that water and power supplies in Kyiv have been restored, although partial blackouts will continue to manage electricity demand and supply. Moscow had attacked Kyiv infrastructure following an attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

Russia has been destroying power and water supplies across Ukraine as winter approaches, leaving people in a crunch amidst the cold. People have been queueing up to collect water from pumps.

The Ukrainian government has asked everyone who has already left not to return for the winter season as power cuts will leave homes without heating. Kyiv has accused Russia of creating a humanitarian crisis by destroying thermal plants and leaving people in a vulnerable position, forcing them to leave.

(With inputs from agencies)