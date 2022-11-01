Three new ships carrying grains leave Ukrainian ports under UN-brokered deal

The United Nations-led coordination centre said on Tuesday that three ships have left Ukrainian ports as part of the grain export deal. The deal between Ukrainian, Turkish, and the UN aimed at rectifying the current food shortages around the world due to the disruption to the supply chain due to the crisis.

The statement released by the UN stated that the Russian forces were informed about the movement of the ships and they will pass through the Black Sea and reach Turkey before the grain is further distributed.

The ships which have already made their way to Turkey are currently facing troubles in the Istanbul Strait after Russia decided to back out of the deal. Anadolu News Agency reported that more than 100 ships are currently pending inspection for “navigation risks” before resuming their journey.

"The ships anchored outside of the Istanbul straits pose navigations risks. We are working with the UN on a movement plan for these vessels," Turkish Ambassador to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu, said.

The forced halt can have far-reaching consequences as the grains will need to reach their destination before winter and prolonged delays can result in wastage of the food grains onboard.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continued to escalate as Russia asked civilians on the western bank of the Dnipro River to evacuate the region completely. Kherson, one of the regions annexed by Russia through the referendums, is experiencing massive evacuations under orders from Russian troops.

"Due to the possibility of the use of prohibited methods of war by the Ukrainian regime, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, there is an immediate danger of the Kherson region being flooded," Vladimir Saldo, Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson province, said in a video message according to Reuters.