/WATCH | Cylinder blast in Pakistan's Supreme Court injures 12. Details inside

At least 12 people were reported injured in Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday (Nov 4) after a gas cylinder exploded. As per Samaa TV, the incident occurred during the repair work on the central air-conditioning system of the apex court’s building.

Videos of the aftermath circulated online that showed damage to the court’s building and officials running in chaos. As per the report, room 6 of the court sustained major damage due to an explosion. Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Shahzad Malik were hearing a case before the explosion.

Islamabad's Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi told the Express Tribune that the explosion occurred in the court's canteen at 10:55 am. He also said that 12 people were injured and were swiftly shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

