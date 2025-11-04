Google Preferred
  WATCH | Cylinder blast in Pakistan's Supreme Court injures 12. Details inside

Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 15:42 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 15:42 IST
Visuals of aftermath Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Videos of the aftermath circulated online that showed damage to the court’s building and officials running in chaos. As per the report, room 6 of the court sustained major damage due to an explosion. Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Shahzad Malik were hearing a case before the explosion.

At least 12 people were reported injured in Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday (Nov 4) after a gas cylinder exploded. As per Samaa TV, the incident occurred during the repair work on the central air-conditioning system of the apex court’s building.

Videos of the aftermath circulated online that showed damage to the court’s building and officials running in chaos. As per the report, room 6 of the court sustained major damage due to an explosion. Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Shahzad Malik were hearing a case before the explosion.

Islamabad's Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi told the Express Tribune that the explosion occurred in the court's canteen at 10:55 am. He also said that 12 people were injured and were swiftly shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

He said AC technicians sustained the most serious injuries, with one technician suffering burns on 80 per cent of his body.

Gulshan Parveen
Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

