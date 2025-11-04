/Taliban restricts women workers, UN suspends work at Afghanistan-Iran border in protest

The United Nations suspended operations at a key border crossing between Afghanistan and Iran on Tuesday, a UN official told AFP, citing new Taliban government restrictions on Afghan women workers.

"The UN and humanitarian partners have today suspended operations at the Islam Qala border between Afghanistan and Iran, following the introduction of additional restrictions preventing female national UN and partner staff from operating at the border," said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan.

He did not specify the nature of the new restrictions but warned they were creating "immediate operational challenges" and posed "additional risks for returning people, particularly women and girls".

Islam Qala is the main crossing point for Afghans expelled from Iran, more than 60 per cent of whom are women, according to the UN official.

"Without female staff, we cannot collectively serve returning women and children under conditions of dignity and respect," said Ratwatte.

The Taliban authorities did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

In 2022, the Taliban banned NGOs from employing Afghan women, extending the measure to UN agencies in 2023.

While women are still allowed to work in certain sectors or remotely, all Afghan UN employees have been required to work from home for the past two months. NGOs, however, can still deploy Afghan women as staff in the field.

According to the UN, more than 1.2 million Afghans have crossed through the Islam Qala border from Iran so far this year.

They are among 2.2 million Afghans to return to the country this year, including 1.7 million from Iran.

Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, in July described the situation at Islam Qala as a "test of our collective humanity".

The UNAMA chief warned that many returnees, especially women, face trauma, poverty and restricted access to basic services under Taliban rule.