/Zohran Mamdani may become New York City mayor, but is he the next Obama? Hold your horses and read this

Zohran Mamdani might become the New York City mayor if projections before the election on Tuesday ( Nov 4) hold true. However, the enthusiasm for the 34-year-old Democrat becoming a national-level politician akin to Barack Obama could be misplaced. The direct endorsement of Mamdani by the former president has given the NYC mayoral race, essentially a local election in the US, renewed global attention. This is partly due to Mamdani’s origin—Indian and Muslim roots—and his political stance on controversial issues like the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Going into the race with 40 per cent support, Mamdani would become New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor if he defeats independent former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. In case you have not noticed him yet, it is high time.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born on 18 October 1991 in Kampala, Uganda, to Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair. He moved to New York City at the age of seven and later studied at Bowdoin College. He co-founded the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter during college, and was active in community organising and hip-hop. Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a foreclosure-prevention housing counsellor in Queens.

Mamdani joined the Democratic Socialists of America and challenged the Democratic establishment.

Mamdani’s political career

In 2020, Mamdani defeated five-term incumbent Aravella Simotas to win a seat in the New York State Assembly. Representing Astoria, Queens, he worked on tenant rights, public transit funding, and taxi driver debt relief, including a hunger strike that secured $450 million in aid.

Mamdani’s mayoral race is focused on local issues

Mamdani’s mayoral campaign focused on affordability and social equity. He advocated freezing rents, fare-free buses, universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and a 30-dollar minimum wage by 2030. He also wants to tax corporations and millionaires with the aim of raising nine billion dollars.

Is Mamdani the next Obama?

Some media outlets and observers have compared Mamdani to a “young Obama.” The comparisons are based on similar life stories: fathers who were East African scholars, backgrounds in community organising, and the ability to appeal to younger voters through personal charisma and authenticity.

While the comparison is appealing, it is possibly overstated. Obama’s message was broadly unifying and centrist, whereas Mamdani’s is more radical and divisive. Obama aimed to appeal across the political spectrum, while Mamdani’s rhetoric and policies are tailored to the Democratic Socialist left.

Mamdani cannot become US president because…

Mamdani cannot legally become President of the United States because he is not a natural-born citizen. He was naturalised in 2018, and regardless of his popularity, Mamdani will never be able to run for president under current law.

How high can Mamdani go?

Mamdani can run for the US Senate, the House of Representatives, or even Governor of New York. He could become a figurehead for a new generation of left-leaning politicians. With support from the Democratic Socialists of America, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bernie Sanders, he could emerge as a national progressive voice.

Mamdani is a polarising figure

Mamdani’s stances on foreign affairs, particularly on Israel and Palestine, have made him a deeply polarising figure. During the Gaza war, he called Israel’s actions genocide while refusing to condemn the slogan “globalise the intifada.” He has both fervent supporters and harsh opponents. Republicans, including President Donald Trump, label him a communist or terrorist sympathiser. Even some Democrats, such as Hakeem Jeffries and John Fetterman, have publicly distanced themselves from him.

Yet, in a city as politically diverse as New York, his outspokenness may strengthen his local base even as it limits his national appeal.

A significant rise for an unlikely politician

Nevertheless, Zohran Mamdani’s rise from a Queens housing counsellor to likely New York City mayor is one of the most remarkable political stories of the decade, a trajectory possible only in America, or more specifically, New York.

Even though his charisma and commitment to social justice echo aspects of Obama’s early career, their paths diverge sharply: Obama became president by appealing to the centre, while Mamdani inspires the left by challenging it. Mamdani may never sit in the Oval Office, but he could still reshape New York City politics and emerge as one of the most influential progressive politicians in the United States.