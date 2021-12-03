'Waste of a man’s white skin': UK MP Michelle Mone allegedly sent racist message to Indian-origin man

Michelle Mone, a conservative peer, has been accused of bullying and harassment after allegedly sending racist and nasty text messages to an Indian-origin man.

Mone has been referred to the House of Lords standards commissioner after allegedly referring to the man as a "waste of a man's white skin" in WhatsApp chats.



The commissioner, however, has stated that no inquiry would be opened because the texts were not sent when Lady Mone was doing her parliamentary responsibilities.

The Guardian obtained screenshots of the texts, which show Mone questioning the mental health of the man's spouse, referring to her as a "mental loony" and "nut case."

The communications were apparently exchanged in June 2019 following a boat collision off the coast of Monaco between Mone and her husband's vessel and another that had joined them to socialise.

A crew member died as a result of the collision.

The unnamed man was a guest on the other boat with his partner when it collided with Mone and her husband Douglas Barrowman's as it was departing.

In the weeks that followed, Mone seemed to have had a WhatsApp argument with the individual, who defines himself as brown-skinned.

Mone is said to have questioned whether the man's spouse had experienced true psychological harm as a result of the event, claiming that she had been partying for days thereafter.

