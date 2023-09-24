Viral video: Canadians surround Trudeau and Zelensky, protest $650 million aid to Ukraine

Social media is buzzing with a viral video where Canadians are seen surrounding the Toronto hotel hosting a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky made his inaugural visit to Canada, a close ally, on Friday (September 22). The Ukrainian president might have anticipated a far more hospitable reception compared to the US, where he is facing backlash from some US politicians regarding increased military aid.

But the scenes in Canada were not so great either.

As both leaders exited the Royal York Hotel to take their seats in the waiting convoy, a vocal crowd was seen passionately expressing their sentiments, shouting "go home" in what seemed to be a pointed message directed at the Ukrainian President.

The video is seemingly recorded by an onlooker in the crowd.

In the background, many were busy capturing videos of the leaders as they made their way to the convoy. Many other voices from the crowd could be heard raising questions about Zelensky's presence in Canada.

The video also showed a noticeable security presence around the leaders as they acknowledged the crowd with waves.

Protesters with banners

A significant number of protesters within the crowd displayed banners and posters, some of which carried strong messages critical of Trudeau.

Phrases like "Trudeau for Treason," and "F*** Trudeau" were seen written on these banners. Those chastising both Trudeau and Zelensky used loudspeakers to amplify their voices.

The vocal disapproval continued throughout the time Zelensky and Trudeau exited the hotel, sat in their vehicle, and left the area.

Criticism over aid to Ukraine

The protesters also voiced their criticism toward Trudeau for providing substantial aid to Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion.

During Zelensky's visit, the Canadian government announced a commitment of $650 million in aid for Ukraine.

"A new investment of $650 million over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armored vehicles, including armored medical evacuation vehicles, built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario," stated a Canadian government press release.

Zelensky acknowledges Canadian support

During his visit to the Canadian parliament, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Canada's consistent support since the outbreak of the war. “Thank you for your support. You’ve been with us from the first days of the full-scale war,” he said, while also expressing hope for continued support until victory is achieved.