What is the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance, and how does it support Canada's claim in Nijjar killing?

Tensions have escalated between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion in Parliament that the Indian government may have "potential links" to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Harmeet Singh Nijjar in Canada. He went on to solidy Canada's accusation against India, asking the latter to allow justice to take its course.

As a consequence, India has temporarily halted visa services in Canada. This situation not only has ramifications for trade and immigration but also holds the potential to affect the relationships these countries share with their Western allies.

The United States, for the first time since diplomatic tensions, confirmed officially that there was "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners" which informed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the Indian government's possible involvement in the killing. But what is the Five Eyes, and why has it taken centre stage?

Understanding the Five Eyes Alliance

The Five Eyes Alliance is characterised by a unique multilateral arrangement where partner countries share a wide range of intelligence, united by common principles of rule of law, robust human rights, and a shared language, according to the The National Counter intelligence and Security Center.

This alliance plays a crucial role in safeguarding their shared national interests by facilitating information exchange.

The Five Eyes, often referred to as FVEY, constitutes a coalition consisting of five intelligence agencies:

United States United Kingdom Australia New Zealand Canada

Historical roots and evolution

The origins of the alliance trace back to World War II when the UK and the US decided to share intelligence after successfully breaking German and Japanese codes.

The UKUSA agreement, which Canada joined in 1949, and later New Zealand and Australia in 1956, solidified the alliance.

While its existence was known since the 1980s, the official acknowledgement of the UKUSA agreement came in 2010 when its files were released.

Functioning of the Five Eyes Alliance

The Five Eyes countries engage in intelligence gathering and security cooperation, aligning closely in recent years due to shared interests, such as addressing the rise of China.

They maintain this closeness through the Five Eyes Intelligence Oversight and Review Council, an entity that facilitates the exchange of views, best practices, and annual in-person meetings among non-political intelligence oversight and review agencies of the member countries.

Despite their proximity, the Five Eyes countries do not always align in their foreign policies. Notably, New Zealand's stance on certain Chinese actions differs from that of the other four countries due to deep trade ties with China. The US has also sought to exert its influence through other groupings like the Quad and AUKUS, involving like-minded countries on security matters.