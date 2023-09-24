Russia restricts diesel exports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Russia has restricted exports of the diesel, which us used for transportation, heating, and industrial activities, as the northern hemisphere winter approaches and global diesel markets become tight. As Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches the 20th month, many observers believe the stop to be temporary. However, some view it as another example of Moscow weaponising energy exports.

