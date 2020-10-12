Van driver survives with minor injuries after vehicle sandwiched between two trucks

A van driver got away with minor injuries after his vehicle got sandwiched between two trucks in an accident in Leicestershire, UK.

The image of the van that looks like a crushed can went viral on social media with users stunned by the fortune of the driver.

Also read | Australian theme park operator fined $2.5 million over accident that killed four

Leicester Police told UK-based LADbible that they were informed at 10:14 am on October 2 about a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles and a van.

On the M1 on Friday, Leicester Police were called to this RTC. The driver of the van in the middle (yes that’s a van)... Posted by Wareham Fire Station on Sunday, 4 October 2020 ×

Also read | Over dozen people killed in van accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

One driver wth minor injuries was hospitalised after the accident.

"The driver of the van in the middle (yes that’s a van) was told to get a lottery ticket," Wareham Fire Station wrote on Facebook.

"Please let's all be careful out there today while out on the roads."

The post on Facebook has been liked, shared and commented over 1,000 times.

"How did the driver of the van survive that! He must be the luckest guy alive!!" a user commented on the viral post.

In a hilarious remark, another user said the man survived with slight injuries suggests that he must have beeen "skinny".

However, many users were sceptial about the image too, with some suggesting that the image was not real and some saying the driver must have not been in the van.