Over dozen people killed in van accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

At least 13 people were killed in a road accident involving a passenger van in Pakistan’s Sindh province, the Dawn newspaper reports.

The accident occurred on Saturday night, when a passenger van carrying at least 20 people overturned and caught fire on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, police told the newspaper.

"The van overturned after hitting another vehicle, sparking a fire in the CNG cylinders fitted in the vehicle," said Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nazar Muhammad Deeshak.

"The bodies seem completely burnt," said Police personnel Deeshak, who among the first responders.

"The bodies will be recognised only after the DNA test," he added.

The local police said the seven people have survived include the van driver.

It also said the van had overturned and caught fire after taking several turns and bouncing off the road.

