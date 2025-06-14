The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting after Iran requested the same after Israel struck its military and nuclear facilities. The emergency UN Security Council meeting in New York on Friday coincided with Iran's retaliatory strike on Tel Aviv and other places in Israel.

In the meeting, several countries urged both sides to practice restraint, while the US warned Tehran that it would face “dire consequences” if American troops are harmed. Iran for the first time, revealed the death toll it suffered after Israel's Operation Rising Lion. The Security Council meeting concluded after approximately two and a half hours.

US in UNSC meet threatens Iran of ‘dire consequences’ if American troops targeted

The US representative at the UN, McCoy Pitt, defended Israel’s attacks on Iran, saying the Israeli government told Washington that its bombardment was “necessary for its self-defence”. It also threatened Iran saying Tehran should not target American troops in the region. “The consequences for Iran would be dire,” he warned.

"Let me be crystal clear: no government, proxy, or independent actor should target American citizens, American bases, or other American infrastructure in the region," he added.

He also said, “Every sovereign nation has the right to defend itself, and Israel is no exception.” “The United States was informed of the strikes ahead of time, but was not military involved in these strikes. Our absolute, foremost priority is the protection of US citizens, personnel and forces in the region.”

Iran says 78 people have been killed in Israeli strike

Iran's ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani “strongly and unequivocally” condemned the “barbaric and criminal attack” and the targeted assassinations of senior military officials, nuclear scientists and innocent civilians by Israel. He described Israeli atatck as a “declaration of war” and “a direct assault on international order.”

He said, “These deliberate and systematic killings, were not only illegal, but inhuman.” He also said that 78 people have been killed by Israel’s attack on Iran, and over 320 others have been injured.



Stating that Iran affirms its inherent right to self-defence, Iravani said, "Iran will respond decisively and proportionately to this act of aggression at a time, in a place and by means of its choosing. This is not a threat. This is a natural consequence of an unprovoked military attack. Iran’s response will be firm, lawful and essential to restore deterrence, defend our sovereignty and uphold the principles of international law.”

Israel’s strikes aimed to “dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme”: Israeli envoy

Israeli envoy Danny Danon justified Israel’s attacks on Iran as a “response to years of anti-Israel rhetoric by Iranian leaders” and called its action as as “an act of national preservation.” Addressing the UN Security Council, Danon called the moment a pivotal one not only for Israel but for the broader global security order and the credibility of the international system. He stated that the Israeli strikes were intended to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and to neutralise what he described as the regime’s ongoing threats to destroy the State of Israel. Danon characterised Iran as “genocidal” and portrayed Israel as a “democracy under siege.”

Israel’s aerial assault destroyed Iran's Natanz enrichment plant

Israel’s aerial assault on Iran has destroyed the above-ground enrichment facility at Natanz, resulting in “contamination,” according to Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Grossi shared this update during an emergency UN Security Council meeting held in New York on Friday. During the session, he and other senior UN officials called on both Israel and Iran to exercise restraint in order to prevent a deeper escalation of conflict across the region.

“I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities should never be attacked regardless of the context or circumstances, as it could harm both people and the environment,” said Grossi. “I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” he added.