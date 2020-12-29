US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 vaccine

The incoming US Vice-President Kamala Harris got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on live television, the Biden transition team reported.

Harris, dressed in a black shirt, was given a jab of the vaccine on Tuesday morning at the United Medical Center in Washington, DC, administered by clinical nurse manager Patricia Cummings.

"I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It's about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community," Harris said.

She got vaccinated a week after the President-elect Joe Biden took a shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on December 21, 2020. He was administered the vaccine at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware. After saying "I'm ready", he rolled up the sleeve on his left arm and later assured Americans that "there's nothing to worry about".

Later, he took to Twitter to thank the scientists, researchers and all frontline workers who have tirelessly worked throughout the year to battle the novel coronavirus. "Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it," he tweeted.