‘Take it, there is nothing to worry about': Biden receives vaccine live on television

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Monday, an event that was broadcast live as part of efforts to reassure the American public about its safety.



Biden was administered the vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware, saying "I'm ready" as he rolled up the sleeve on his left arm before getting his shot.

Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get vaccinated and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."

High-profile political figures in the US publicly joining the first wave of vaccinations aimed at stopping a pandemic that has killed almost 318,000 Americans.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife got vaccinations last week but President Donald Trump has yet to take part in the drive.

The president-elect gave credit to the Trump administration for its efforts accelerating the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines through Operation Warp Speed and said: "This is just the beginning."

"This is great hope," he said. "I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot."

