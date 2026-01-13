/US to strike Iran nuclear facilities or conduct cyberattacks? What the Pentagon will tell Trump, according to this report

According to a New York Times report, the Pentagon is weighing several options to target Iran, which has been quelling widespread protests against the Islamic Republic regime. The prominent ones include another strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, similar to a previous US attack, as well as narrowly focused operations such as cyberattacks. Below is what the report said on Monday (Jan 12). As per the NYT, President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive a formal military briefing on these options on Tuesday.

Hot options: Further attacks on Iran’s nuclear programme or ballistic missile sites

The potential strike options include high-value strategic targets such as Iran’s nuclear programme sites, expanding on the June 22 attacks involving B2 bombers. These strikes could go beyond that airstrikes, which had targeted nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. Another option being discussed is to attack Iran’s ballistic missile sites.

Narrow options: Cyberattack or targeting forces suppressing protests

Alternative options, which at least one official described as ‘more likely’, include cyberattacks or ‘limited military strikes’. The limited strikes could target Iran’s domestic security apparatus, led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly the Basij militia forces that have been involved in suppressing protests. Targeting the IRGC or Basij could be to send a deterrent message without triggering broader military escalation.

Diplomacy or punishment? Trump is weighing the options

President Trump is still exploring diplomacy with Iran’s leadership even as he weighs potential strikes, according to the report, which cited officials familiar with the discussions. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that military force is one of several possibilities under consideration. She said, “Airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief.”

She added that diplomacy is “always the first option” for Trump, but said the president is “unafraid to use the lethal force and might of the United States military if and when he deems that necessary”.

US is watching Iran protests

Demonstrations were held across Iran by people angered by the fall of the rial and broader economic grievances. Protesters have been demanding major political change. According to officials cited by the NYT, the regime’s crackdown has raised concern inside the White House and the Pentagon.