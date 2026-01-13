The White House on Sunday (Jan 12) confirmed that US President Donald Trump is considering military options, including airstrikes, in Iran amid intensifying protests. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that though Trump prefers “diplomacy” and wants it to be the first option he is “unafraid” to use any military options. Echoing Trump's statement that Tehran “wants to negotiate”, Leavitt said that the private messages from Iranian leadership to the White House are different from what they speak in public.

"One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table," Leavitt said. “And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the president. The president has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran," Leavitt added. Later, speaking to Fox News, Leavitt said, "Iran is communicating "quite different" messages to the United States in private compared to its public statements."

This comes after Trump said that Iran had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action. However, he added that the US may take action before the meeting. "The leaders of Iran called yesterday…a meeting is being set up…They want to negotiate…we may have to act before a meeting." He had assured “brave” people of Iran of help amid requests from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

