/US issues ‘Leave Iran Now’ advisory to Americans as protests intensify, urges departure by land via Armenia or Türkiye

An advisory for American citizens to "Leave Iran now" has been issued on Monday (local time) by the United States Virtual Embassy in Iran. It has been warned that demonstrations across the country are escalating, as at least 544 people have been killed so far. The embassy said in its advisory that the protests across Iran may turn more violent, and Iranian authorities have currently heightened the security measures.

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the advisory alerted, adding that Iran's Government has "restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks."

The advisory also highlighted travel disruptions after noting that several airlines have limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran. "Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," it said.

The US embassy advises leaving Iran by land to Armenia and Turkey

Requesting its citizens to take immediate precautions, the US embassy advised its people to consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia and Turkey. "U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye," the advisory added.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," it said. "If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," it added.

"Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings," the embassy said. The advisory also asked citizens to keep track of local news updates and stay adaptable with their travel plans, while stressing heightened risks for US nationals, especially those holding dual citizenship.

"U.S.-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens," it said. It also noted that US–Iranian dual nationals are required to leave Iran using Iranian passports, as Tehran does not recognise dual citizenship and considers such individuals only as Iranian citizens.

The warning comes amid reports of large-scale demonstrations across several provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak. According to Press TV, protesters were seen waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran. The rallies and counter-protests follow days of unrest driven by rising inflation, economic pressures and widespread public dissatisfaction with governance.