US to not back down from TikTok ban; court hearing on Sunday

The Trump administration has refused to back down from the TikTok ultimatum that the US President Donald Trump decided on few weeks ago.

Trump, few days ago, decided to ban all new downloads of the Chinese app TikTok from Sunday. Trump has cited national security issue as the reason behind his ban — a claim which has been denied by the app.

TikTok petition for an injunction to block the order from the US government. The US District Judge Carl Nichols set a hearing for Sunday at 9 am — hours before the President's order goes into effect on Sunday noon.

The government lawyers have requested the court to let them submit an "under seal", which means the documents submitted will not be available for public record. While TikTok has agreed to it for the time being, the company has the right to demand that some documents be made available for the public eye.

The ban can cause an irreparable damage to the Chinese video-sharing app which has nearly 100 million users in the US.

A new deal is in talks with Oracle Corp and Walmart to establish TikTok Global with Oracle Corp as the data partner and the retail giant Walmart will hold minority shares. The deal is yet to be given a nod by the White House and China.