US Supreme Court orders release of Trump's tax returns; president calls it 'political witch hunt'

In a major verdict, the US Supreme Court today ruled that President Donald Trump must hand over his tax returns.

The Supreme Court, however, temporarily blocked the US Congress from accessing Trump's financial records. The top court gave the verdict 7-2 against the US president asserting that he did not have absolute immunity from criminal investigation.

"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," it said, adding."We reaffirm that principle today."

Trump hit back calling the verdict: "prosecutorial misconduct".

"This is all a political prosecution, now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or administration, the US president lamented.

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020 ×

Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that the party will press for financial records to be handed over to Congress asserting that the party "will continue to press our case in the lower courts."

Trump had promised to release his tax returns during the 2016 presidential campaign but has since refused to give details. The US president is not mandated to reveal his personal finances.

The case was brought by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat who has been investigating Trump's financial records in connection with an alleged payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has called the verdict a "political witchhunt" and has maintained that he has done nothing wrong.

"Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. but not me," Trump fumed on Twitter, adding, "I won the Mueller witch hunt and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this presidency or administration!"

