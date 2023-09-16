US: 'Soldiers of Christ' members arrested after woman's body found in car trunk

Authorities in the United States said that five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as "Soldiers of Christ" religious group members were arrested in connection to the brutal death of a South Korean woman.

The woman was beaten, starved, and also burned and then wrapped in a blanket. She was found in the trunk of a car parked outside Jeju Sauna, a popular South Korean spa located in Duluth.

Investigators said that someone reported the discovery Tuesday night outside of the spa but the killing does not appear to be connected to the spa.

She was in her 20s or 30s and weighed approximately 70 pounds, but her identity has not been revealed.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release that the detectives believe the victim moved to the US from South Korea sometime back in the summer of this year for the purpose of joining a religious organisation.

The medical examiner's office believes malnourishment could be a contributing factor to her death. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

The suspects are facing multiple charges including felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

The arrest warrant records released by the police department on Friday revealed that they also now face multiple felony street gang charges.

The US Census Bureau stated that Duluth's population is nearly a quarter Asian, but there's no confirmation of any hate crime.

(With inputs from agencies)

