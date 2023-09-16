Ramaswamy claims Bidens are exploiting US foreign policy for 'personal financial gains'

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the indictment of the US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden. Ramaswamy labeled it "distraction" and slammed the Biden family for allegedly profiting from the US foreign policy.

Ramaswamy also expressed support for the impeachment inquiry against President Biden, stating it's a step in the right direction.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy wrote, "Hunter Biden's indictment today is a diversion tactic. Don't be deceived. This is an attempt to divert attention from the real issue: the Biden family's exploitation of the US foreign policy for personal financial gain."

He added, "That's the core problem, and we should hold politicians from both major parties accountable when they use foreign policy for family enrichment."

Ramaswamy suggested that Hunter's indictment coincided with declining popularity for President Biden within the Democratic Party, in yet another indication from a growing number of Democrats that it might lead to pressure for him to step aside.

He commented, "This could be the initial move by the Democratic Party establishment to push Joe Biden out. He may become a pawn in service to the deep state's desire to retain power at any cost."

Probe against Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, aged 53, faced indictment on three counts related to illegal firearm possession while addicted to drugs, with potential sentences of up to 25 years in prison.



Additional charges of tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying in DC and Los Angeles were also mentioned in the indictment charge.

Furthermore, Speaker Kevin McCarthy authorised House committees to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, citing GOP investigations into the Biden family's foreign business connections and Hunter Biden's prosecution.

This investigation will be overseen by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, in collaboration with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

