As the US announced to pause intelligence sharing with Ukraine, two anonymous defence officials said that the US still continues to share some intelligence with Kyiv to assist with defence operations, but not for attacks on Russian troops, CNN reported.

The US aims to avoid being seen as directly providing support for strikes on Russia, the sources told CNN.

However, Washington is not withholding information that could enhance Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Moreover, this move to cut intelligence sharing to Ukraine is part of the Trump administration's aim to pressure Kyiv into quick negotiations with Russia.

Further, the sources confirmed that Starlink is also still operating in Ukraine as before. Notably, the Ukrainian military relies on Elon Musk's Starlink.

Owned by SpaceX, Starlink belongs to Trump's closest ally and billionaire Elon Musk.

The US on March 5 announced that it was placing limitations on intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This comes after Trump ordered to cut military aid for Ukraine.

How important is US intel for Ukraine?

If the US completely pauses intelligence support to Ukraine, it will seriously undermine the warring nation's ability to defend itself against Russia's aggression.

As the US shares intelligence with Ukraine, it helps its military to plan its attacks and operations and get timely warnings against incoming Russian air strikes and group assaults.

Roman Kostenko, secretary of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence, said the absence of "vital" US intelligence puts the lives of Ukrainian troops and civilians "under greater danger."

"Can we [still] strike the enemy without external intelligence? Yes, of course. For example, we can strike stationary targets --such as a distant airfield -- that we already know about," said Kostenko, a former military commander.

"But [we rely on US intelligence] to see in real-time if aircraft are present there if they are preparing for takeoff to attack Ukraine."

Moreover, Ukraine also relies on US data to operate US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and the US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), among the most advanced artillery systems in the world.

