US sets new record of 225,000 Covid cases in one day

The United States has registered a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours -- for the second day in a row, reaching 225,201 new infections.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, in that same period, the country recorded 2,506 Covid-related deaths.

The United States -- the country with the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world -- has seen a dramatic resurgence in its epidemic in recent weeks. It had surpassed 200,000 new daily cases three times in the past month, peaking at more than 210,000 between Wednesday and Thursday.

US health officials warned of a surge after millions of Americans travelled to celebrate last week's Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas from authorities to stay home.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 is also steadily increasing, especially in the most populous states of California, Florida, New York and Texas, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The United States has recorded more than 14.3 million Covid cases and 278,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.