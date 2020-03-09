US Senator Elizabeth Warren performs 'Flip the Switch' challenge with her SNL twin; video goes viral

Days after withdrawing her presidential campaign, US Senator Elizabeth Warren made a surprise cameo on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Warren performed the viral TikTok challenge "Flip the Switch" with her SNL twin Kate McKinnon. The video has gone viral on social media as people lauded Massachusetts senator's sense of humour.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the hilarious video saying "this is legendary".

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the hilarious video saying "this is legendary".

"This may be my favourite thing of 2020," Author Frederick Joseph wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"This may be my favourite thing of 2020," Author Frederick Joseph wrote on the micro-blogging site.

During the cold open, Warren played her self while her McKinnon, dressed as TV host Laura Ingraham, interviewed in the spoof of Fox News' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the sketch video, Warren said that she is "doing just fine" since dropping out of the presidential race. On being asked whether she would endorse Bernie Sander of Joe Biden, the last remaining democratic rivals, she said, "maybe she'd pull a New York Times" and endorse both.

'Flip the Switch' is the latest viral challenge on social media in which two participants stand in front of the mirror while listening to Drake's "Nonstop."

When the rapper says "flip the switch," participants turn the lights off and switch place with each other. During all this, one person calmly holds the phone and the other dances to the song.