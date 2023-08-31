US says 'deeply concerned' by events in Gabon, urges military to 'preserve civilian rule'

The United States, on Wednesday (August 30), urged the Gabonese army to preserve civilian rule and also voiced concern after the coup leaders came to power following disputed elections, which declared President Ali Bongo Ondimba as the winner.

"We urge those responsible to release and ensure the safety of members of government and their families and to preserve civilian rule," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States is deeply concerned by evolving events in Gabon. We remain strongly opposed to military seizures or unconstitutional transfers of power," Miller said.

The statement by the US came hours after military officers in Gabon appeared on television and declared "an end to the current regime", placing President Bongo under house arrest.

His family had ruled the oil-rich African state for 55 years.

China calls for guarantee of President Bongo's safety

China, in a statement, called for "all sides" in Gabon to guarantee the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba following the military coup.

"China is closely following the developing situation in Gabon," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Also read: Coup leaders announce general transitional president in Gabon

"We call on all sides in Gabon to proceed from the basic interests of the country and the people, resolve differences through dialogue, (and) restore normal order as soon as possible," he added, urging parties to "guarantee the personal safety of President Bongo, and uphold national peace and stability".

Bongo, who visited Beijing in the month of April this year, was greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping as an "old friend".

Xi also hailed Bongo's "significant achievements" in development.

Britain condemns military coup

Britain on Wednesday condemned the "unconstitutional" military coup and acknowledged concerns over the recent election.

"The UK condemns the unconstitutional military takeover of power in Gabon and calls for the restoration of constitutional government. We acknowledge concerns raised regarding the recent electoral process, including restrictions on media freedom," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Germany also denounced the coup while expressing concerns over the polls.

"It is not up to the military to intervene by force in the political process. Gabonese people must be able to autonomously and freely decide their future," Germany's foreign ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

