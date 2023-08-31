Coup leaders announce general transitional president in Gabon

The coup leaders in Gabon on Wednesday (August 30) announced the name of a general transitional president after it came to power following disputed elections in which they declared President Ali Bongo Ondimba as the winner. The family of President Ondimba has ruled the country for 55 years.



The coup was condemned by the African Union (AU) and Nigeria was alarmed over "contagious autocracy" in a continent where power has been seized by the military in five other countries since 2020.



Bongo, aged 64, who took over the seat of power from his father Omar in 2009, was kept under house arrest and one of his sons was arrested for treason, said the coup leaders. The group of coup leaders, in a dramatic pre-dawn address, declared "all the institutions of the republic" had been dissolved, the borders closed and the election results cancelled.

"Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis," as per the statement broadcast on state TV. The elections "did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon", the statement added.



"Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country in chaos. We -- the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions' protection -- have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime," it further stated.

Putschists arrest leaders

In the TV images, the head of the Republican Guard General Brice Oligui Nguema was seen being carried in triumph by many soldiers amid cries of "Oligui president".



Oligui Nguema was later named as "transitional president” by the coup leaders, as per a TV statement. Bongo's son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou and his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party's (PDG) two top officials "have been arrested", said a military leader.



The leaders have been accused of falsifying the president's signature, corruption, treason, and embezzlement, he stated.

Nightly curfew 'until further notice'

The military leaders of Gabon on Wednesday said that they have imposed a nightly curfew and the takeover by the army will remain in place until further notice.

WATCH | Coup drama in Gabon following elections

"As of tomorrow (Thursday), Gabonese people will once again be able to freely go about their business between 6 am and 6 pm (0500 GMT to 1700 GMT). The traffic restriction remains in force

from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice," stated a senior officer on local TV.



Meanwhile, the broadcasts of several French media outlets, which were suspended amid the ongoing coup, were resumed on Wednesday, according to a televised statement. The "temporary broadcast ban" was imposed exclusively on French-speaking media - France 24, RFI and TV5 Monde, which were "accused of a lack of objectivity and balance... in connection with the current general elections".

(With inputs from agencies)

