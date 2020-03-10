US President Trump to announce 'major' steps to aid US economy amid coronavirus fear

USPresident Donald Trump on Monday said he will be announcing some 'major' steps to help the US economy against the impact of coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday.

"We'll be discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that's a big number," Trump told reporters.

The president did not give any further details but said that will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top two Democrats in Congress, told reporters that any payroll tax cut should be limited to those affected by the virus, according to news agency Reuters.

Among proposals that could be included are ensuring water supplies are maintained for people even if they cannot pay their bills as a result of the crisis, expanded unemployment insurance, medical leave and providing food for children who rely on school nutrition programs if schools are shut.

Vice President Mike Pence said the administration was consulting Congress on providing paid sick leave to workers, an idea that Democrats already have been trying to advance.

The stepped-up response to the coronavirus came as the number of confirmed cases in the United States hit 605, according to Johns Hopkins University. Three additional deaths in Washington state, according to officials, brought the total nationwide to 25.