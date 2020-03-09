Attendee had no interaction with Trump, Pence, confirms American Conservative Union over coronavirus scare

US President Donald Trump at the rally was seen shaking hands with the chairman of the American Conservative Union(ACU) who later acknowledged that he interacted with an attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, in a tweet the ACU said the attendee had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events at the main hall.

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees.

The Trump administration is aware of the situation, and will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials, it added.

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the US, the deadly virus has made its way to the Capitol Hill.

Two Republican lawmakers announced that they were in self-quarantine following their exposure to an infected individual at a recent gathering of conservative activists.

Senator Ted Cruz has announced that he will remain in Texas until a full 14 days amid coronavirus scare.

Today I released the following statement:

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus case has risen to 500 in the United States with the death toll now at 22. Eight states have now declared a state of emergency.

Washington state has been the worst hit, with at least 116 confirmed cases and 18 fatalities. New York has identified 106 cases and California has confirmed 102 people who have tested positive.