US President Donald Trump acquitted of impeachment charges in Republican-majority Senate

After months of back-and-forth, United States President Donald Trump was recently acquitted of all charges. Earlier, Trump was impeached in the House, but this trajectory failed to hold its ground in the Senate, where the majority is Republicans, who voted to protect him. All this happened in the backdrop of the US going to elections in nine months.

Trump, a former businessman, became the third president in US history to survive an impeachment trial.



The presidential limo waits for US President Donald Trump in front of the White House before the State of the Union address in Washington, US, February 4, 2020 | Reuters



On December 18, Donald Trump was charged with two articles of impeachment including abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress. The voting in the Senate happened mostly along party lines, as it earlier did in the Democratic majority House of Representatives.

Also read: Donald Trump blasts New York City for protecting 'alien' who killed a 92-year-old woman



"President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people," Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said.

To be impeached in the Senate, Donald Trump required two-thirds majority in the 100-seat Senate, as per the US Constitution.

In the Senate, the call was close, as 52 people chose to acquit him, while 48 people voted in favour of the impeachment charge of abusing power.

The Democrats had accused Trump of abusing power by requesting Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic rival. Mitt Romney was the only Republican Senator who voted to convict Trump on this charge, alongside the Democrats, none of whom voted to acquit.



This still image taken from a US Senate webcast shows House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) during the impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the US Capitol on February 3, 2020 in Washington, DC | AFP



On the other charge of obstruction of Congress, the Senate voted 53-47 to acquit him. He was suspected of blocking witnesses and documents that were sought by the House. All Republicans voted to acquit him, while no Democrats did.

The voting process was overseen by the United States Chief Justice John Roberts, as senators voted one by one.

The president was not physically present there, and Reuters reported that he watched the whole process from his White House dining room along with his aides.

Also read: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up text as Trump ends State of the Union address



At 10.30 PM IST (5 PM GMT) today, Donald Trump is expected to address the country, Trump said he would "to discuss our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

As always, the notorious president took to Twitter quickly and posted a video showing campaign signs 2024 onward upto eternity, dissolving into ''Trump 4EVA''. However, the US Constitution can easily prevent this, as no president is allowed to hold office for more than two elected four-year terms.



According to the Democrats, the trial is a sham, for Republicans allowed no witnesses or new evidence.

Over the course of impeachment, Trump has repeatedly referred to it as an attempted coup and an attempt to reverse his 2016 victory.



Protesters carry signs outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2020, after the US Senate acquited the US president in his impeachment trial. The US Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress following a historic two-week trial | AFP



Even though Trump was acquitted, Democrats intend to go forward with the investigations still. According to Reuters, the Democrats want access to Trump's financial records.

Many Democrats hope that as more facts are unearthed, people would vote to not bring him back to power.

"No doubt, the president will boast he received total exoneration. But we know better. We know this wasn't a trial by any stretch of the definition," said Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat.

Also read: Maduro an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people: Trump in State of the Union address

Approval ratings, which are considered the holy grail of US presidential politics, have kept Trump safe, with consistent numbers throughout his term. That's mostly owing to his core conservative supporters: caucasian men, rural Americans, evangelical Christians, and conservative Catholics.

Based on the data of Reuters/Ipsos poll, which happened on Monday, claims that 42 per cent American adults are happy with his performance, which 54 per cent expressed dismay.

As it turns out, his approval ratings remain unaffected by the impeachment trial, which yielded similar figures in September, when the inquiry was launched. He received 43 per cent approval and 53 per cent disapproval back then.

As the race to presidential elections gets stronger, Trump is expected to claim the Republican Party's nomination at the party convention in August.

A glimpse of his presidential vision was on display during the State of the Union address yesterday, whereby the theme was renewal of Americanism, economic independence and growth, alongside immigration policies that are hardline.

EXPLAINED: What is the State of the Union address