US President Joe Biden is poised to officially block Nippon Steel's proposed USD 14.9-billion purchase of US Steel, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, dealing a probably fatal blow to the contentious merger plan.

Advertisment

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) spent months reviewing the deal for national security risks but referred the decision to Biden in December, after failing to reach consensus.

His decision could come as soon as Friday, despite the concerns of some of his senior advisers that it could hurt ties with key Asian ally Tokyo, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the news.

The newspaper cited two administration officials who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Advertisment

Shares of US Steel were down 7.8 per cent in pre-market trade following the reports. Japan's stock market was closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Spokespersons for the White House and Nippon Steel declined to comment.

Also read: U.S. Steel shares plummet amid White House action against Nippon steel takeover

Advertisment

US Steel directed Reuters to its Thursday statement that it hoped "Biden will do the right thing and adhere to the law by approving a transaction that so clearly enhances US national and economic security."

Nippon paid a hefty premium to clinch the purchase of the No.2 US steel producer in a December 2023 auction, but the deal faced opposition from the powerful United Steelworkers union (USW), as well as politicians.

Biden has previously said he wants US Steel to stay domestically owned and run, while President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to block a foreign takeover of the storied American firm after he takes office on January 20.

Risky business

In a November letter, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urged Biden to approve the merger so as to avoid marring recent efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries, Reuters has exclusively reported.

A spokesperson for Ishiba could not be reached for comment on Friday and Japan's trade ministry declined to comment, saying there had been no formal announcement of a decision.

Japan is a key US ally in the Indo-Pacific, where China's economic and military rise has raised concerns in Washington, along with threats from North Korea.

Also read: EU approves Nippon Steel’s $14.9 bn acquisition of US Steel despite opposition

It is also the top investor in the United States and Keidanren, its biggest business lobby, has previously aired concerns that the review was facing political pressure.

Blocking the deal may dissuade international investors from bidding for politically sensitive US companies with a unionized workforce in the short term, said Alistair Ramsey, vice president of steel research at consultancy Rystad Energy.

"Big bids are a risky idea less than 12 months from a presidential election, but big steel producers with traditional operating furnaces, such as Nippon Steel, see the U.S. as an excellent place to produce steel in the long term, despite the market depression there," he added.

Nippon has vowed to fight in the courts any decision to halt the deal, but lawyers including Nick Wall, M&A partner at Allen & Overy, have said mounting any such legal challenge against the US government would be tough.

The two companies had sought to assuage concerns over the merger. Nippon offered to move its US headquarters to Pittsburgh, where the US steelmaker is based and promised to honor all agreements in place between US Steel and USW.

This week, a source familiar with the matter said Nippon Steel had also proposed giving the US government veto power over any potential cuts to US Steel's production capacity, as part of its efforts to secure Biden's approval.

"It is difficult to fully understand the risks involved in Nippon Steel's potential acquisition of US Steel," said a Japanese government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as did the other sources.

"Nippon Steel has done everything to eliminate risks related to economic securities, including committing not to reduce production."

Nippon Steel faces a USD 565-million penalty payment to U.S. Steel following the deal's collapse, set to prompt a major rethink of its overseas-focused growth strategy.

With the acquisition of US Steel, Nippon Steel aimed to raise its global output capacity to 85 million metric tons a year from 65 million now, nearing its long-term goal of taking capacity to 100 million tons.

US Steel has previously said the deal's failure would put at risk thousands of jobs and it might be forced to close some steel mills, an assertion the USW union called baseless threats and intimidation.

But Atilla Widnell, managing director at Singapore-based trade consultancy Navigate Commodities, said any decision to block the deal was "misguided".

"Nippon Steel is a bona fide operator of overseas assets with a strong and successful track record," said Widnell.

"Even more so, US Steel has acknowledged its assets are in dire need of new large-scale investment and it will not be able to sustain its operational capacity and production in its current state."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.