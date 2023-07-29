US President Biden acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time

President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild, a four-year-old girl fathered by his son, Hunter Biden, with Lunden Roberts in 2018. In his statement, the President emphasized the importance of fostering a positive relationship in the best interests of their granddaughter, Navy, while respecting her privacy.

A Family Matter, Not Political

President Biden underscored that the situation was a family matter, not a political issue. He expressed that his wife, Jill, and himself only wanted what was best for all of their grandchildren, including Navy, highlighting the significance of family bonds in his public persona.

Hunter Biden's Paternity Confirmed

DNA testing confirmed Hunter Biden's paternity after Lunden Roberts filed for child support. The two parties recently resolved the outstanding child support matters. In his 2021 memoir, Hunter revealed that his encounter with Roberts occurred during a period of intense addiction to alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine, explaining the circumstances surrounding Navy's birth.

Presidential Criticism and Silence Explained

Despite his commitment to family, President Biden faced criticism from political rivals and pundits for not acknowledging his granddaughter publicly until now. Reports suggest that he refrained from making statements during the legal proceedings, taking cues from his son, Hunter. The President's approach aimed to respect the privacy of the family during this sensitive period.

People Magazine Reports Biden's Statement

People Magazine first reported President Biden's public acknowledgment of his granddaughter, Navy. The statement serves to shed light on the family's efforts to navigate the complexities of their situation while preserving their granddaughter's privacy.

In this statement, President Biden demonstrated his commitment to family values and emphasized the importance of nurturing a healthy relationship for the benefit of his granddaughter, Navy. The acknowledgment also allowed for a candid reflection on past struggles while underlining the significance of family matters in the President's public image.

(With inputs from agencies)