Hunter Biden admits receiving $664K from company backed by Chinese Communist Party

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden admitted to a federal judge on Wednesday that he received around $600,000 from a company that was backed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which in a way contradicted claims made by his father earlier that no one in his family had ever “made money from China.”

Hunter appeared in a Delaware federal court for the very first time and denied two misdemeanour charges of deliberate negligence to pay taxes after an intended plea deal was rejected.

Prosecutors said in their proposed plea agreement with Hunter that he received $664,000 from a "Chinese infrastructure investment company," according to the official court transcript obtained by Fox News.

Hunter then confessed to Judge Maryellen Noreika that he earned $664,000 from a firm he established in the year 2017 with the chairman of the CCP-backed CEFC.

"I started a company [in 2017] called Hudson West, your Honor, and my partner was associated with a Chinese energy company called CEFC," Hunter said.

"Who was your partner?" the court asked.

"I don't know how to spell his name, Yi Jianming is the chairman of that company," Hunter responded.

"$664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company, is that one of the companies we've already talked about?" the judge continued.

"I believe so, yes, your Honor," he said, before adding, "I believe CEFC."

As per Fox News reports, in the year 2020, emails were obtained that Hunter Biden had written to Zhao Runlong at CEFC extending "warmest best wishes" to Chairman Ye further hoping to see the Chairman soon.

"I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States," Hunter wrote in the attached letter, dated June 17, 2017. "Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners."

"We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai," he added.

Joe Biden denied the accusations previously

United States President Joe Biden had previously denied making any money from a Chinese company.

"My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China," Biden told then-US President Donald Trump during the October 2020 debate.

"The only guy who made money from China is this guy," Biden said at the time, referring to Trump. "He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China."

The US President again denied any wrongdoings this year after the House Oversight Committee unveiled financial documents that showed the members of the Biden family getting payments of more than $1 million from deals in China and Romania respectively.

"That’s not true," the president had said on March 17.

(With inputs from agencies)





