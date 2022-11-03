US plans to remove 'unfit' Iran from UN's women's commission amid protest 

The United States on Wednesday (November 2) announced that it will work to oust Iran from the UN's top organisation fighting for gender equality amid recent violence in the country.

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President made the announcement that no country that violates women's rights should hold a position in the UN or any other international organisation that defends the same right. She said that Iran does not qualify to serve on the board. Harris in her statement said, "Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission."

Also read | WATCH | Iranian students tear down gender segregation barrier during protests

Violence in Iran broke out a month back when a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died. Amini's death sparked waves of worldwide demonstrations. Amini was reportedly imprisoned for disobeying Iran's dress regulations.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Iran being a member is an ugly stain on the commission's credibility. She added that the US firmly backs her demand for an impartial, global inquiry to hold Iranian officials accountable for the bloodshed.

Watch | WION Fineprint | US concerned about possible Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

She further added that though Iran's systemic oppression of women is nothing new, the crimes committed by the regime have come to the light due to the bravery of the Iranian people.

Also read | 'Iran may attack the kingdom,' says Saudi in an intelligence report shared with the US

Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saied Iravani in a UNSC meeting said that the US is engaging in a disinformation campaign while engaging in hypocrisy and meddling with Iran's international affairs.

He asserted that Iran has always been and is still dedicated to the advancement and defence of human rights.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE