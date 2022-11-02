'Iran may attack the Kingdom,' says Saudi in an intelligence report shared with the US

Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the USA, suggesting that Iran may be gearing up to launch an armed offensive against the Kingdom and other energy infrastructure across West Asia, according to multiple reports.

Reportedly, the intelligence report says there is a credible threat of an attack 'soon or within 48 hours'. However, no information or alert has been issued by the US embassy or consulate for Americans in Saudi Arabia.

When asked about the report, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US is “concerned about the threat picture”.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis. We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary echoed a similar line and said the US was in regular contact with its Saudi partners.

“We’re in regular contact with our Saudi partners, in terms of what information they may have to provide on that front. But what we’ve said before, and I’ll repeat it, is that we will reserve the right to protect and defend ourselves no matter where our forces are serving, whether in Iraq or elsewhere.”

In recent times, the US has publically called out Tehran for culling the protests taking place across the country after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Additionally, Washington has accused Iran of supplying deadly drones to Russia which Putin has used liberally on the Ukrainian territories to wrestle some of the advantage back.

Meanwhile, Iran believes that Saudi Arabia has been covertly fanning the protest fires across the country. Thus, by targeting the energy infrastructure, it could be looking to hit two birds with one stone.

