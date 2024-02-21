US: Missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham found dead near trinity river in Texas

The search for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who had gone missing, ended in tragedy as her dead body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 20). Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons confirmed the discovery, stating that her body were found in the Trinity River near the US Highway 59 bridge in Livingston.

Sheriff Lyons expressed the commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice for Audrii. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to gather and process evidence to ensure that those responsible for her untimely death are held accountable.

"We will continue to process the evidence that has been gathered to ensure that there is justice for Audrii," Lyons said.

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sittom disclosed that her office is in the process of preparing arrest warrants for Don Steven McDougal, 42, in connection with Audrii's disappearance. McDougal, who had been identified as a person of interest, is facing the possibility of capital murder charges.

Connection to Audrii

Reports indicate that McDougal was a friend of Audrii's father and resided in a trailer behind their residence. He was known to occasionally escort Audrii to school, raising concerns about his potential involvement in her disappearance.

McDougal's past includes prior charges dating back to the early 2000s, including allegations of enticing a child and assault. His recent arrest on unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has elevated suspicions surrounding his role in Audrii's case.

An Amber alert was issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on February 16, following Audrii's disappearance. She was last seen near her residence, prompting a widespread search effort. Authorities highlighted the discovery of a red 'Hello Kitty' backpack near Lake Livingston Dam, possibly belonging to Audrii, as a significant lead in the investigation.

Despite McDougal's status as a person of interest, Sheriff Lyons cautioned against premature conclusions, urging the public to refrain from speculation as the investigation progresses. The tragic loss of Audrii Cunningham has cast a shadow over the community, underscoring the need for swift and thorough justice.