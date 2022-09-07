US military to test Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, notifies Russia about drill

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the United States military will test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). This will be the second nuclear defense drill by the military in less than a month.

"There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told Reuters.

Also read | Russia-Ukraine war, China, Iran take centre stage in Biden’s call to Truss

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.”

While the test was called “routine” by the Pentagon, they also made it clear that Russia and other countries have already been informed about the upcoming ICBM tests. The past few months have seen tensions between the two countries and the US are looking to de-escalate the situation.

Also read | Documents on foreign nuclear defences were found in Mar-a-Lago raid: Report

Earlier, a Minutemen III ICBM was tested on August 16 after the military had to postpone the drill twice due to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Taiwan. Following the visit of house secretary Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, China and Russia have accused the US of meddling in the politics of the region.

Ryder said that the two tests are happening around the same time because of the postponement and emphasised that the schedule was decided quite some time back. While the information was sent to Russia, no official mention of China was made during the official briefing or any other quotes.

(With inputs from agencies)