New UK PM Truss & Joe Biden discuss issues including the Ukrainian war & Northern Ireland in first call 

Hours after Liz Truss became the new British Prime Minister, President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation, congratulated the former leader. Both leaders pledged to enhance their relationship as both countries stand against Russia together.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss.



I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 6, 2022 ×

This evening I spoke with @POTUS about working together as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges – particularly the economic problems caused by Putin’s war.



We will build on UK-US links, furthering our defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gVny895ljj — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 6, 2022 ×

Biden and Truss talked about strengthening the relationship between both countries, cooperating on NATO and the US-Australia-UK agreement.

The White House, in a statement, said that both the leaders in the call focused on sustaining energy resources, challenges possessed by China, deterring Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, reaching a negotiated agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol, and helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Also read | Liz Truss's Cabinet is UK’s first with no white man in top jobs

The former UK prime minister Boris Johnson got along well together with Biden. The same is the expectation with Truss, but the only obstacle to achieving this could be regarding "Northern Ireland."

The UK's new PM, being a member of parliament, presented legislation to repeal the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of Britain’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union.

However, US President Joe Biden has insisted that Britain take no action that may damage 25 years of peace in Northern Ireland, AFP reported.

Also read | Explained: The political journey of Liz Truss to 10 Downing Street

The White House statement said both leaders "discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol," Reuters reported.

Despite tensions between then-President Donald Trump and then-Prime Minister Theresa May, both Truss and Biden claimed that the US-UK special relationship has remained strong in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE