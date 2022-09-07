Liz Truss's Cabinet is UK’s first with no white man in top jobs

With the Conservative party leadership race all done and dusted, the new British Prime minister, Liz Truss, has her task cut out to select the new Cabinet team.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old, hours after meeting Queen Elizabeth II, picked a slew of names for the top ministerial positions.

In a bid to push diversity, Truss has formed a Cabinet team where no white man, for the first time, will hold one of the country's four most important ministerial berths, Reuters reported.

Who all are in the Cabinet?

Kwasi Kwarteng, who is Truss's ally and friend, has been appointed as the new chancellor. He will take charge of the economy. He was previously the business secretary.

Kwarteng, whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s, is the country’s first Black finance minister.

James Cleverly is the first Black foreign minister. He was earlier the education secretary.

Suella Braverman will replace Priti Patel to become the UK’s home secretary. She is the second ethnic minority home secretary, or interior minister, responsible for police and immigration.

While Ben Wallace will remain as defence secretary, Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, running the Cabinet Office.

He's also the minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities.

Penny Mordaunt has been chosen as the Leader of the Commons—the role that looks after legislation.

Brandon Lewis has been appointed as the justice secretary, while Alok Sharma remains as COP president, and Lord True is leader of the Lords.

Wendy Morton is the first Conservative female chief whip.

(With inputs from agencies)

