Liz Truss to take oath as UK prime minister on Tuesday. What will her Cabinet look like?

Liz Truss was named the new British prime minister on Monday (September 5) after she defeated Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest. Truss became Britain's third female PM after Margaret Thatcher (Conservative, 1979-90) and Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19).

The 47-year-old will succeed Boris Johnson, who will formally tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. Truss will take the oath as the next UK Prime Minister on Tuesday itself.

Truss' first address as prime minister is expected to take place outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The appointments of the ministers are due to be finalised before she hosts her first Cabinet meeting and faces questions in parliament on Wednesday.

The Guardian reported on Monday that Truss will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Sunak a role in her Cabinet. The report also mentioned that the key Cabinet posts will see no white man.

As per the newspaper, Truss will appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

Immediately after assuming the office, Truss will face a daunting to-do list as the UK is in the grip of its worst economic crisis in decades.

Energy prices are surging, recession, inflation is rampant and running at 40-year highs of 10.1 per cent. The predictions suggest that the worse is to come.

As per Britain's energy regulator, the power bills will jump 80 per cent to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October. This will send millions of households into fuel poverty. Businesses are also at risk.

Notably, Truss has promised tax cuts to stimulate growth, despite warnings that greater borrowing could make inflation worse.

