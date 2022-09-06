Nadine Dorries joins Priti Patel in quitting cabinet following the election of Truss as new PM

Nadine Dorries has joined Priti Patel in quitting the cabinet hours after Liz Truss became the new PM of the United Kingdom.

According to the Mail Plus, which broke the story first, the culture secretary was given the option of continuing in her position. According to a friend reported in the publication, "[Dorries] has decided that this is the best time to quit the cabinet."

She is anticipated to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, which will lead to a byelection in her Mid-Bedfordshire district.

Her resignation from the government is anticipated to allow the successful author, whose works have sold more than 2.5 million copies, to resume her literary career.

In one contentious tweet, Dorries compared Rishi Sunak's stabbing of Julius Caesar to Brutus because of the manner the latter had turned on Johnson during the leadership contest.

Patel who quit before her promised to give the new administration her entire support in a letter to Johnson, who will continue to serve as prime minister until he formally tenders his resignation to the Queen on Tuesday.

It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years.



I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.



My letter to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/seTx6ikX25 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 5, 2022 ×

Also read | EU urges Liz Truss to adhere to the Brexit deal

Richard Harrington, the minister in charge of refugees, also resigned over the weekend. He claimed he was leaving because his work was essentially done, but the timing of his departure suggests he believed the new administration was not likely to extend his contract.

(With inputs from agencies)

