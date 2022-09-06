Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, to be replaced by another Indian-origin MP

Hours after Liz Truss was declared the winner of the Conservative leadership polls, Priti Patel announced that she will resign as the UK Home Secretary, saying that she won’t be serving in the cabinet of the newly-elected prime minister.

Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak, winning 81,326 votes compared to the India-origin chancellor’s share of 60,399 votes.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, who will formally hand his resignation to the Queen on Tuesday, Patel said she would offer her full support to the new government.

The 50-year-old Indian-origin MP, who was appointed as the UK home secretary in July 2019, congratulated Truss on being elected as the country's new leader, and assured to support for her as the new Prime Minister.

"From the backbenches, I will champion many of the policies and causes I have stood up for both inside and outside of Government," she added.

Expressing honour to have worked as the UK Home Secretary for the last three years, she said, "I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country," she wrote.

For outgoing PM Boris Johnson, Patel said, “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the country with you during your premiership."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Patel would be replaced by another Indian-origin lawmaker - Suella Braverman.

According to Guardian, Patel’s move to resign is being seen as an attempt to avoid the embarrassment of being sacked as she was tipped to be replaced by Suella Braverman as home secretary.

The 42-year-old Goan-heritage Bavernman currently holds the post of Attorney General. She was also in the prime ministerial race in the UK but decided to support Truss after getting eliminated in the second round in July.

(With inputs from agencies)

