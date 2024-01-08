US lawmakers reach $1.4tn deal to avoid partial government shutdown
The US lawmakers on Sunday (Jan 7) reached a $1.6 trillion deal over the total amount of spending for the rest of 2024 to avoid a partial government shutdown.
Both Republican and Democrat leaders at Capitol Hill agreed to the budget figure which includes $886 billion for defence and more than $704 billion for non-defence spending.
(More to follow)