US lawmakers reach $1.4tn deal to avoid partial government shutdown

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:25 AM IST
US Capitol Hill Photograph:(Reuters)

Both Republican and Democrat leaders at Capitol Hill agreed to the budget figure which includes $886 billion for defence and more than $704 billion for non-defence spending

The US lawmakers on Sunday (Jan 7) reached a $1.6 trillion deal over the total amount of spending for the rest of 2024 to avoid a partial government shutdown. 

Both Republican and Democrat leaders at Capitol Hill agreed to the budget figure which includes $886 billion for defence and more than $704 billion for non-defence spending. 

(More to follow)

