Gravitas: US could face its fourth partial government shutdown in a decade

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The US may face its fourth partial government shutdown in a decade. The shutdown could take away the jobs of thousands of federal workers. It will also affect several sectors like healthcare, education, transportation and law enforcement. In what other ways will the government shutdown affect the citizens? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

