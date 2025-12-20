/US launches strikes on over 70 IS targets after attack on troops

US forces on Friday (Dec 19) launched strikes on more than 70 Islamic State group targets in Syria. Announcing the attack, US President Donald Trump said that the “United States is inflicting very serious retaliation” against “murderous terrorists” who killed US troops last week. This comes after Trump earlier warned of retaliation against IS after two US troops and a civilian interpreter were killed, while three other soldiers were injured in central Syria in an attack by IS.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible.”

He further added, “We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated. The Government of Syria, led by a man who is working very hard to bring Greatness back to Syria, and is fully in support.”

