US: Joe Biden's son Hunter makes unexpected appearance at his own contempt hearing

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter made an unexpected appearance on Wednesday (Jan 10) at his own contempt hearing. At a US House of Representatives hearing, Republican lawmakers were pushing for a vote to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for not testifying in their impeachment inquiry targeting his father. House Republicans have alleged that Joe Biden and his family improperly profited from policy actions in which Biden participated when he was vice president from 2009-2017.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Hunter entered the hearing without speaking to the media, and sat quietly in the gallery with his lawyer, causing pandemonium, with members of the House Oversight Committee arguing with each other and scolding him for the surprise. He left before the vote on the resolution. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden made an unexpected appearance at a US House committee hearing called by Republican lawmakers pushing for a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress https://t.co/EYJPYQFPrI pic.twitter.com/PnfHEEat8s — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2024 × "We plan to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence during our deposition, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas. Hunter Biden's willful refusal to comply with the committee subpoenas is a criminal act. It constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney's Office for prosecution, as prescribed by the law. We will not provide Hunter Biden with special treatment because of his last name," Committee chairperson James Comer said.

'You're the epitome of white privilege'

US Representative Nancy Mace (a Republican) slammed Hunter's surprise appearance at the hearing by saying that he was the "epitome of white privilege."

"You are the epitome of white privilege -- coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here!" Mace added.

"The witness accepted the chairman's invitation. It just so happens the witness is here. If the committee wants to hear from the witness and the chairman gave the witness that option, then the only folks that are afraid to hear from the witness with the American people watching, are my friends on the other side of the aisle. I don't know if there's a proper motion, Mr. Chairman, but I'll make a motion. Let's vote. Let's take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter right now, today?" Representative Jared Moskowitz (also a Republican) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell said that the Republican chairs commandeering an unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions.

"Last year Chairman Comer made an explicit offer that people like Hunter and others like him have the option to attend the deposition or a public hearing - whichever they chose. Hunter chose a hearing where Republicans could not distort, manipulate, or misuse that testimony honour and then ignoring that invitation and proving once again that they cared little about the truth and wanted only to, quote, "move the needle of political support", which was a quote Chairman Comer confessed was his true purpose," Lowell said.