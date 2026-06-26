/US, Israel, Lebanon sign trilateral framework agreement after fifth round of talks in DC

Negotiators from the US, Israel and Lebanon signed a trilateral framework on Friday after the fifth round of diplomatic talks. Talks ⁠included discussions on a US-backed proposal for Israeli forces to hand some of the territory they occupy to Lebanon’s military.

Lebanon wanted a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, but for Israel, the sticking point was the condition that any sort of withdrawal has to be contingent on the full disarmament of Hezbollah and an assurance that the group would not re-establish its military presence along the border.

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“It’s the beginning of the beginning. There’s a lot of work ahead. Today is the first step. The first step is sometimes the hardest one,” US Secretary of ⁠State ⁠Marco Rubio said at the signing ceremony while announcing the framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon following several days of talks ⁠in Washington.

“We are happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and, of course, the government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America,” Rubio said at the signing ceremony.

He added that the agreement “begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security.”

The US-mediated talks aimed at ending the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite militant group in Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2, when Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

As per reports, Israel has agreed for the IDF’s partial withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Israeli forces will pull out of two areas located inside the six-mile-long buffer zone the IDF has established in southern Lebanon.

The areas have already been cleared by the IDF of Hezbollah infrastructure.