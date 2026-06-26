/'Foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement': Trump claims drone attack on ships by Iran in Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Iran for "drone attack on Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz," and called it a "foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement". Trump alleged that a "large and expensive" cargo vessel was hit in the attack, while US forces intercepted three other drones.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.

Iran, however rejected the claims by Trump calling them "a complete lie," according to NourNews. Iran's Revolutionary Guards spokesperson said the Strait of Hormuz "is Iranian territory and has nothing to do with the US."

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International Maritime Organization halts evacuations in Hormuz

The attack has come at a time when the United Nations maritime agency is starting operation to move stranded ships out of the strait this week, using an alternative route. These ships will move close to the shores of Oman rather than sailing through the central part of the strait, reported AP.

Immediately after the attack, the International Maritime Organization halted the evacuations on Friday and said they will not resume until there are guarantees that there will be no attacks on ships again, said the news agency report.