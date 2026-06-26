/Volkswagen weighs up to 100,000 job cuts in biggest overhaul yet: What's behind it?

Volkswagen is considering one of the biggest workforce reductions in automotive history, with reports suggesting the German carmaker could eliminate up to 100,000 jobs worldwide over the next few years. The proposal, which has not been officially confirmed, comes as Volkswagen struggles with falling demand in Europe, growing pressure from Chinese electric vehicle makers and rising trade barriers.

Why is Volkswagen considering such deep cuts?

According to reports, the restructuring could also include closing four factories in Germany and reducing investment spending over the next five years. The plans are expected to be discussed by Volkswagen's supervisory board in July. A company spokesperson declined to comment on confidential discussions but acknowledged that Volkswagen's current business model requires significant changes to remain competitive.

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Chinese EV makers are changing the market

The biggest challenge comes from Chinese manufacturers such as BYD, which have expanded rapidly with lower-cost electric vehicles. At the same time, European automakers are facing slowing sales at home and tariffs in key export markets.

Industry analysts say these pressures are forcing legacy carmakers to reduce costs while accelerating investment in electric and software-defined vehicles.

If approved, the restructuring would rank among the largest in automotive history, exceeding many previous workforce reductions announced by global manufacturers. However, strong labour unions and political opposition in Germany could make the proposed job cuts difficult to implement.