US imposes sanctions against Iran, Venezuela's Maduro

The Trump administration imposed new sanctions against Iran for violating UN arms embargo and called its allies to support the move.

The US government said it was imposing sanctions on 27 individuals and entities under a UN resolution including Iran's defence ministry, Atomic Energy Organization including Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro.

"The United States has now restored UN sanctions on Iran," Trump said, adding,"My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran."

The US government also accused Iran of carrying out attack on Saudi oil facilities. However, Iran said the sanctions would have no effect calling it "nothing new."

"The United States has exerted all the pressure it could on Iran. It had hoped that these sanctions will bring our people into their knee. It did not," Iran's foreign minister Zarif said.

The United States also imposed sanctions against Iran's defence and armed forces logistics and defence industries organization and director, Mehrdad Akhlaghi-Ketabchi including senior Atomic Energy Organization officials and those involved with liquid propellant ballistic missile organization, Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group.

"No matter who you are, if you violate the UN arms embargo on Iran, you risk sanctions," Pompeo said.

The Trump administration said it has also triggered a "snap back" UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo.