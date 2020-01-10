US House of Representatives curbs Trump's war powers amid Iran tensions

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran.

The five-page resolution emphasised that if President Trump wants to take the US to war, he would need authorization from Congress.

The resolution passed 224-194 in the Democratic-controlled US lower House. Three Republicans and an independent voted for it, while eight Democrats opposed it.

"Today to honour our duty to keep the American people safe - that is our first responsibility to protect and defend. we must keep the American people safe, the House will pass a war powers resolution to limit the president's military actions regarding Iran," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"Congress is reassuring our long-established oversight responsibilities as we mandate that if no further Congressional action is taken, the administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran must end," Pelosi added.

The resolution comes after Congressional Democrats sharply criticised the Trump administration for not consulting Congress on the Soleimani strike and also accused him of recklessness in his decision-making on Iran.

However, Republican leader Kevin Mccarthy disagreeing with Pelosi said: "I'd actually like to hear a democrat speak to the 600 gold star families the Soleimani killed. I'd like to hear them defend that. I'd like to hear them defend Iran and their actions of burning an embassy, of killing an American, of killing thousands of civilians, even in their own country but they're going to take our time today with something that means nothing."

"They'll get on TV and they'll tell a little more fake news that it meant something today. The only thing today will happen - they'll make Iran believe they are stronger. They'll make Iran believe they have allies in the House of Representatives," Mccarthy said.



The war powers resolution has now been sent to the Senate which is dominated by Republicans.

The fate of the resolution is uncertain in the Senate, however, if passed by the Senate as well, the measure does not need Trump's signature to go into effect, although Democrats and Republicans disagreed over whether it is binding.